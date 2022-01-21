Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys New Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 48.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

