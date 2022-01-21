Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.66. 18,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,431. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

