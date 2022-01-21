Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 0.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $5.19 on Friday, reaching $304.21. 6,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,364. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.65 and its 200-day moving average is $283.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

