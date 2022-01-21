Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 2,575 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

