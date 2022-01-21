Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 2,575 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.
In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.53.
HCA Healthcare Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.