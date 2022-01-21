Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 4,542 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.