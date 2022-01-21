Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $853,000 in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,872.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $223,670.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,383 shares of company stock worth $14,428,874. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.