Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

