Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,815. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

