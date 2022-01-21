Barclays Boosts STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Price Target to €58.00

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €50.00 ($56.82) to €58.00 ($65.91) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €48.56 ($55.18).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €41.43 ($47.08) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.38). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.94.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

