Barclays Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $65.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.77.

NYSE:OKE opened at $59.39 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

