Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 564,613 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 564,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 617,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,287,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.