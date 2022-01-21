Barclays PLC Buys 130,013 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 307.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of OneMain worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in OneMain by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

