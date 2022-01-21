Barclays PLC Has $9.23 Million Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.44% of InterDigital worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 260.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 45.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in InterDigital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.