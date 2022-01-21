Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,974,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 134,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.