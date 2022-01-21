Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,177,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL stock opened at $229.02 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

