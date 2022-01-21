Barclays PLC Sells 119,766 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after purchasing an additional 157,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.89 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average is $162.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.