Barclays Raises Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 531

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 462 ($6.30) to GBX 531 ($7.25) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BEZ. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.69) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.25) to GBX 495 ($6.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 455.44 ($6.21).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 490.40 ($6.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 499.50 ($6.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 437.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 402.87.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

