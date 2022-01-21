Barclays Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $250.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $277.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.50.

PYPL stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.79. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $172.60 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

