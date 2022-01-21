Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Update

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 12,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $3.66 on Friday. Bark & Co has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Bark & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BARK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bark & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.