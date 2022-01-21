Bata (BTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $264,464.32

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Bata has a total market cap of $264,464.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 102.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00316268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000775 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

