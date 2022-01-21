Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.