BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is Scotia Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,241,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 2.6% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of BCE worth $362,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,775,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after buying an additional 157,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 26,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,072. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $53.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.7047 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. BCE’s payout ratio is 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

