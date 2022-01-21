Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.83

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.83 and last traded at 1.83, with a volume of 5811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 7.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 2.48.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

