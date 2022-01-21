Beat Kahli Purchases 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli bought 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli bought 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $171,450.00.

VOXX stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VOXX International by 349.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in VOXX International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after buying an additional 566,136 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 50.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

