Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €50.70 ($57.61) and last traded at €53.02 ($60.25). 902,446 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,563% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.16 ($62.68).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BC8 shares. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.38 ($107.24).

Get Bechtle alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 29.61.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.