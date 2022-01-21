Beck Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock opened at $307.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.57. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.22 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.70.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

