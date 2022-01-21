Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after acquiring an additional 251,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNG stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $115.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

