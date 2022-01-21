Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 51,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

