Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3,121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,699,000 after buying an additional 74,167 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $706.46 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

