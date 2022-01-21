Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Befesa stock opened at €65.70 ($74.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 30.17. Befesa has a one year low of €51.20 ($58.18) and a one year high of €72.90 ($82.84). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.66.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

