Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

