Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,687.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,885.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,823.88. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,809.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $394,954,238. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

