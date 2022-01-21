Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after acquiring an additional 212,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,154,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after buying an additional 86,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

NYSE CE opened at $164.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

