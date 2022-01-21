Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,680,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DD opened at $79.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.