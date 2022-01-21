Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Starbucks stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.59 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

