Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.34.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $128.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

