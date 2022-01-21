Bellevue Group AG Acquires 153,600 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $40,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after acquiring an additional 307,132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after acquiring an additional 955,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,864,000 after acquiring an additional 153,054 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

EXAS opened at $76.03 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

