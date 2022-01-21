Bellevue Group AG Buys 7,800 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 974,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up about 1.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $109,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 96.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $63.87 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $63.86 and a twelve month high of $193.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

