Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 44,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

Shares of REGN opened at $614.38 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

