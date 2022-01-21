Bellevue Group AG Reduces Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605,733 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 3.48% of Evolent Health worth $94,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 11.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 15.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 16.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,575,000 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVH opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.