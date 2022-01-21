Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 695,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48,163.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,533,000 after purchasing an additional 839,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 294,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 133,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1,064.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

BHE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 2,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,915. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $885.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

