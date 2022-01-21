Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €54.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($80.40) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Danone in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.94 ($69.25).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €57.52 ($65.36) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €55.43 and a 200-day moving average of €58.21. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

