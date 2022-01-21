Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €126.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €122.90 ($139.66).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 stock opened at €115.65 ($131.42) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.18. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.