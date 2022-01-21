Berenberg Bank Increases Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 670

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.73) to GBX 670 ($9.14) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.89) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.64) to GBX 568 ($7.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.73) to GBX 635 ($8.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 639.67 ($8.73).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 562.80 ($7.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.60 ($8.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.46 billion and a PE ratio of -22.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 523.89.

In other news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($66,721.24).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

