Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on ANGLE (LON:AGL)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s current price.

AGL stock opened at GBX 130.80 ($1.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £307.57 million and a PE ratio of -16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. ANGLE has a 1 year low of GBX 63.55 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.90 ($1.96).

Get ANGLE alerts:

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.