Berenberg Bank Raises Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £155

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from £150 ($204.67) to £155 ($211.49) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a £170 ($231.96) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.35 ($233.80) to £156.74 ($213.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($233.18) to £171.90 ($234.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($245.60) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £162.59 ($221.84).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £111.50 ($152.14) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 9,912 ($135.24) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($268.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of £111.79 and a 200-day moving average of £128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.