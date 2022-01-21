Berenberg Bank Raises QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 335

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 335 ($4.57) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QinetiQ Group to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 260 ($3.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.53) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 394 ($5.38).

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 290 ($3.96) on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 236 ($3.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.97). The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 263.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.69%.

In related news, insider Michael Harper purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($18,010.64). Also, insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £93,100 ($127,029.61). Over the last three months, insiders bought 40,115 shares of company stock worth $10,660,305.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

