BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.83. 11,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,024. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

