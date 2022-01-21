BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.04.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.26. 51,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $441.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

