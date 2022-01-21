BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 493 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

